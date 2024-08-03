Arunachal Pradesh Gets Boost In Air Connectivity: Daily Flights To Kolkata From Hollongi Airport

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Aug 3: In a major boost to the state’s air connectivity, IndiGo 6E Airlines has commenced daily flights from Donyi-Polo Airport, Hollongi to Kolkata. Additionally, the Itanagar-Guwahati route is set to resume soon, providing more convenience for passengers traveling within the region.

This development is expected to usher in a new era of accessibility and convenience for passengers traveling to and from Arunachal Pradesh.

Donyi Polo Airport, located 15 km away from Itanagar, is the first full-fledged airport in Arunachal Pradesh, while Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata is a major international airport.

According to Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, “A new era of connectivity and accessibility is on the horizon in our State of Arunachal Pradesh.” The Deputy Chief Minister took to X to share the news, highlighting the significance of this development for the region.