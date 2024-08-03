Arunachal Tourism Minister Sona Meets Union Tourism Minister To Strategize On Boosting State’s Tourism

NET Web Desk

In a decisive move to elevate Arunachal Pradesh as a premier tourist destination, Arunachal Pradesh Tourism Minister of Pasang Dorjee Sona held a highly productive meeting with the Union Minister of Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi today. The meeting focused on formulating robust strategies to unlock the vast tourism potential of Arunachal Pradesh through a strong collaborative effort between the state and central governments.

The meeting was also attended by V. Vidyavathi, Union Tourism Secretary, Resident Commissioner of Arunachal Bhawan Amjad Tak and other Senior Officials.

The discussions were marked by an exchange of innovative ideas and insights aimed at promoting Arunachal Pradesh’s natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and unique local traditions. The Union Tourism Minister expressed his deep commitment to supporting the state’s tourism sector by developing critical infrastructure, promoting cultural heritage, and improving the overall tourism experience.

“The collaboration with the central government is pivotal in transforming Arunachal Pradesh into a top tourist destination,” stated Shri Pasang Dorjee Sona. Minister Sona added, “With the Union Minister’s proactive support, we aim to develop sustainable tourism practices that benefit our local communities and preserve our natural beauty.”

The meeting highlighted several key initiatives ranging from Infrastructure Development, Cultural Promotion, Job Creation, Sustainable Tourism Practises and improved visitor experience. Significant investments are planned to improve roads, airports, and other essential infrastructure, enhancing accessibility for tourists and facilitating smoother travel within the state.

Strategies will focus on ensuring that the growth of tourism benefits local communities while preserving the environment, making Arunachal Pradesh a model for sustainable tourism. Initiatives will be undertaken to improve the overall experience for tourists, from accommodation and amenities to guided tours and cultural programs.

Sona expressed his gratitude for the Union Minister’s visionary approach and dedication to the development of tourism in Arunachal Pradesh. He emphasized the importance of creating a sustainable tourism model that promotes economic prosperity, job creation, and cultural exchange.

The partnership between the state and central governments is set to bring about substantial economic growth, generate numerous employment opportunities, and foster cultural exchanges, contributing significantly to the holistic development of the region.