Assam: Elephant Rescued In Dramatic Operation In Gossaiga

NET Web Desk

Gossaigaon, August 3: In a remarkable rescue effort, forest officials in Gossaigaon successfully saved an elephant that had fallen into a ditch while foraging for food in the village of Mainaopur, within the Sanfan range.

The elephant, part of a herd that had ventured out of Raimona National Park at night, became trapped in the ditch as the group was making its way back.

Forest personnel from the Sanfan range promptly responded to the situation, utilizing a JCB to excavate the soil surrounding the ditch and safely extricate the elephant.

Following its successful rescue, the elephant was transported back to Raimona National Park and released into its natural habitat, ensuring the elephant’s well-being and return to the wild.