Assam: Union Cabinet Approves Rs 5,729 Crore Guwahati Ring Road Project

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 3: In a major boost to the region’s infrastructure development, the Union Cabinet has approved the Guwahati Ring Road Project, a 121-kilometer road that will cost Rs 5,729 crore to build.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for the approval, highlighting the project’s strategic significance in decongesting and sustainably expanding Guwahati.

The project is expected to have a multiplier effect on the region’s socio-economic development, making it a testament to the government’s commitment to the North East.

Additionally, the Union Cabinet has approved eight national high-speed road corridor projects totaling 936 km at Rs 50,655 crore, aimed at improving logistics efficiency and enhancing connectivity across the country.