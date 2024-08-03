Fresh Violence Flares Up In Manipur’s Jiribam Despite Recent Peace Talks

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 3: Fresh violence broke out in Jiribam’s Lalpani village on Friday night, just 24 hours after a peace agreement was reached between Meitei and Hmar communities to restore normalcy in the region.

Armed men fired shots and torched an abandoned house, escalating tensions and highlighting the ongoing volatility despite efforts to restore peace.

The incident occurred despite a meeting on August 1, where representatives of Meitei, Hmar, Thadou, Paite, and Mizo communities agreed to work towards normalcy and prevent further violence.

The situation remains tense, with over 200 people killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence since May last year.

The upcoming meeting on August 15 is crucial, and involved parties must reinforce their commitment to peace and take concrete actions to prevent further incidents.