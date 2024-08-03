Himanta Biswa Sarma And Tata Sons Chairman Launch Rs 27,000 Crore Semiconductor Facility In Assam

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 3: In a significant development, Tata Electronics today performed the Bhumi Pujan for its Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor ATMP facility in Morigaon district.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran attended the ceremony, hailing it as a historic day for the state.

The greenfield project at Jagiroad will generate employment for over 30,000 people and produce advanced electronic components, serving growing global demands in AI, industrial, and consumer electronics.

The facility, set to be operational by mid-2025, is part of the Centre’s semiconductor policy and the Assam government’s electronics policy, envisioning an ecosystem for local production of chemicals and high-purity gases.

This development comes as Tata Electronics is also setting up a Rs 91,000 crore Semiconductor fabrication facility at the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), as part of the Union Cabinet’s approved proposals for three semiconductor plants.