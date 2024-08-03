Manipur CM Reveals Detection Of 10,675 Illegal Immigrants In Assembly

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 3: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced on Friday in the state assembly that 10,675 illegal immigrants have been detected in Manipur over the past five years. These individuals come from Myanmar, China, Bangladesh, Norway, and Nepal.

In response to a question from Congress legislator Surjakumar Okram, Singh detailed that 85 illegal immigrants had been deported during this period. Currently, 143 of these immigrants are held in detention centers, while the remainder reside in temporary shelters. The state has incurred an expenditure of over Rs 85 lakh for their management.

The issue of illegal immigration has gained heightened importance since the onset of ethnic strife in May last year. The Chief Minister informed the assembly that a committee has been established to verify the status of illegal Myanmar immigrants in Churachandpur, Chandel, Tengnoupal, Kamjong, and Pherzawl districts. Before the violence erupted on May 3, 2023, the committee identified 2,480 illegal Myanmar immigrants.

According to the data provided by Singh, most of the illegal immigrants are concentrated in districts bordering Myanmar, with Kamjong district housing the largest number—6,199 individuals