Manipur Hockey Team Manager N.Priyo Tragically Passes Away, Tributes Pour In

Imphal, Aug 3: Nongmaithem Priyo, widely known as Huru, passed away early Saturday morning at around 5 am following a tragic fire accident in Guwahati. The incident, caused by a cooking gas cylinder explosion in, has left the sports community and friends in mourning.

Priyo, a revered figure in Manipur hockey, recently led the Manipur Hockey Men’s Team as Team Manager at the 2nd Hockey India East Zone Hockey Championship 2024. His extensive career as a player, manager, and official has made a lasting impact on the sport.

His dedication and relentless efforts in developing sports in Manipur have earned him widespread respect and admiration. Priyo’s contributions to the sport will be remembered by posterity as a testament to his passion and commitment to hockey and the advancement of sports in the region.

