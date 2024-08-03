Manipur Honored As Best Emerging State For Organ Transplantation

NET Web Desk

In a significant recognition of its strides in healthcare, Manipur was awarded the title of Best Emerging State for Organ Transplantation in Northeast India during the 14th Indian Organ Donation Day. The ceremony took place at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, where healthcare professionals, policymakers, and advocates gathered to celebrate advancements in organ donation and transplantation.

The accolade was presented to Dr. Sanahanbi Devi, the Director of Health Services for Manipur, and her dedicated team. This honor underscores their exceptional commitment to enhancing organ donation programs and improving transplant services across the state. Their efforts have been pivotal in raising awareness about organ donation and establishing a robust framework for successful organ transplantations.

Dr. Sanahanbi Devi and her team were recognized for their innovative approaches and effective strategies in increasing organ donation rates and ensuring that transplant procedures meet high standards of care.

The Indian Organ Donation Day event aimed to highlight the importance of organ donation and celebrate achievements in the field. This year’s event emphasized the impact of dedicated healthcare teams and the need for continued advocacy and support for organ donation initiatives.