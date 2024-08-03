Nagaland Badminton Championship: Mokokchung District Emerges Overall Champion

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 3: The Li-Ning 46th Inter-District and State Badminton Championship concluded yesterday at the K. Kire Badminton Stadium Police Complex, with Mokokchung district claiming the top spot.

The championship, hosted by the Nagaland Police and sponsored by Li-Ning, saw participation from 186 players across 14 districts, including the Nagaland Police team.

Addressing the valedictory session, Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma highlighted the state’s burgeoning talent in sports, citing the increasing number of sportspersons across various disciplines and games.