Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland Badminton Championship: Mokokchung District Emerges Overall Champion

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Nagaland, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 3: The Li-Ning 46th Inter-District and State Badminton Championship concluded yesterday at the K. Kire Badminton Stadium Police Complex, with Mokokchung district claiming the top spot.

The championship, hosted by the Nagaland Police and sponsored by Li-Ning, saw participation from 186 players across 14 districts, including the Nagaland Police team.

Addressing the valedictory session, Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma highlighted the state’s burgeoning talent in sports, citing the increasing number of sportspersons across various disciplines and games.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News