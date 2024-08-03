Nagaland: Relief Camp Set Up In Tuensang For Landslide-Affected Families

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 3: The Tuensang District Disaster Management Authority has established a relief camp at Tuensang Village, C/Khel Local ground, to provide assistance to families affected by the recent landslide in Phenjang sector and NST Sector.

The camp, set up today, aims to support the 768 persons impacted by the disaster. On the first day, 64 individuals have already relocated to the camp, with more expected to arrive in the coming days.

In addition to the relief camp, one family has been referred to the Tuensang District Hospital for further medical treatment.