Nagaland’s Phangnon Konyak Nominated To Committee For Welfare of Scheduled Castes And Tribes

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 3: In a significant development, Phangnon Konyak, the Rajya Sabha member from Nagaland, has been nominated to the Committee for Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Expressing her gratitude, Phangnon Konyak took to social media to thank Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju for electing her to the Committee.

As the first woman to be elected as a member of Rajya Sabha from Nagaland, Phangnon Konyak’s nomination is a milestone for the region. The Committee plays a crucial role in promoting the welfare and development of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes in India.