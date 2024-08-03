New Cave-Dwelling Fish Species Discovered In Meghalaya

NET Web Desk

Shillong, August 3: A team of scientists has discovered a new species of cave-dwelling fish, Schistura sonarengaensis, in three limestone caves in Meghalaya, highlighting the state’s significance as a top caving destination and habitat for unique aquatic life.

The fish was found in Krem Sonarenga, Krem Nakama, and Krem Chiabole caves in South Garo Hills, Meghalaya, and is characterized by its prominent eyes and distinctive black blotches on a greyish-black stripe.

Dandadhar Sarma, corresponding author of the study, said, “This species is unique among all the congeners of Schistura from Northeast India, having character combinations of midlateral stripe and blotches.”

The discovery reinforces the importance of ichthyological expeditions on less explored caves of Meghalaya, which may harbor more undiscovered species.

Researchers emphasize the need for further exploration and study of the subterranean ecosystem to address questions relating to evolution and biogeography, as well as to develop better conservation and management strategies.

The study highlights Meghalaya’s caves as a hub for subterranean biodiversity, with many more discoveries expected in the future.