NIFT, Shillong Organises 3-day Orientation Program for Undergraduate and Post Graduate Courses

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 03, 2024: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Shillong organised a 3-day Orientation Programme dated 31st July, 2024 to 2nd August, 2024 for the fresh batch of at least 170 students in the four years Undergraduate and two years Post Graduate degree programmes.

As is the norm, the primary objective of the orientation programme was to introduce the fresher students with the campus, the departments and courses, facilities, teaching faculty members, among others. Shankar Jha, Director, NIFT Shillong addressed the fresher students by welcoming them during the opening day of the Orientation Programme.

Currently, NIFT Shillong runs four years undergraduate Bachelor of Design (B.Des) courses in Fashion & Lifestyle Design, Fashion Design, Fashion Communication, Textile Design, and two years postgraduate Master of Fashion Management (MFM) programmes. NIFT today has 19 Campuses across the Country, and NIFT Shillong is the only Campus in NE region of India.

Few seats are allotted, in each department under the Domicile Category at NIFT Shillong for students hailing from 8 NE States, over and above the all India SC ST category seats. An opportunity which is expected to be capitalised and make the best of it by the aspiring students from the 8 States of NE region. An up-to hundred percent Sarthak Scholarship Scheme against the academic fee, semester-wise is provided by NIFT for students who hailed from an economically weaker background may also be availed by fulfilling the criteria.

The National Institute of Fashion Technology is a premier leading institute in the country in fashion, design and technology, innovation and retail education, and the course curriculum and the pedagogy are designed in such a manner that the students are ready to face the challenging, and competitive industry. The students at NIFT Shillong comes from all over country with diverse cultures and backgrounds.