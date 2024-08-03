Tripura Former MoS Pratima Bhoumik leads rally at Rajnagar Panchayat Samiti Ahead of 3-Tier Panchayat Elections

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 03, 2024: In a significant political event ahead of the upcoming 3-tier Panchayat elections, former Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik led a rally at the Anandabazar Bazar Shed in North Tripura district. The rally aimed to showcase the successful implementation of central government projects in the region.

The rally was attended by cardiologist Dr. Tamajit Nath, Zilla Parishad candidates Prashanta Debnath (No. 13), Shripada Das (No. 14), and Yuva Morcha President Joyjit Sharma were present. Members of various Panchayat Samiti and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates from Rajnagar Gram Panchayat including Rajnagar chief Haran Chandra Das also attended the event.

In her address, Pratima Bhowmik emphasized the various schemes introduced by the central government. “Every year, the central government’s Kisan Nidhi provides ₹6,000 to farmers, with plans to increase this to ₹8,000,” she stated. She also mentioned the annual allowance of Rs 300 for tenant farmers, facilitated by the Chief Minister.

Bhowmik contrasted the current administration’s efforts with those of the previous Left Front government. “Earlier, farmers had to sell their paddy for just Rs 350. Now, under central government rules, paddy is collected from every farmer’s house for Rs 840,” she explained.

Bhowmik highlighted the significant progress in housing and infrastructure under the Modi government. “In the last five years, 9,000 houses have been built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Yuvrajnagar, with 468 houses in Rajnagar Panchayat alone,” she noted. She also mentioned the provision of drinking water and gas connections through the Ujjwala Yojana.

The former minister pointed out the increase in government scheme allowances from Rs 700 to Rs 2,000 per month. “This is an increase of Rs 1,300, benefiting the people immensely,” she said. She also highlighted the distribution of free rice under the Central Planning Act, providing 30 kg of rice per family per month.

Bhowmik criticized the opposition, stating, “Some people supported by the Left Front and Congress defame the government while benefiting from its schemes.” She proudly mentioned that BJP representatives won unopposed in 71% of the state’s panchayats, yet elections are still held to respect the democratic process.

“The BJP is dedicated to serving the people and providing essential commodities through the ration system, something the previous government failed to do,” Bhowmik asserted. She urged BJP representatives to secure a large number of votes in the upcoming elections, emphasizing the party’s commitment to development and public welfare.

The rally concluded with a call to action for the BJP representatives and supporters. “This government is for the people, working tirelessly for their development. Let’s ensure a resounding victory in the upcoming panchayat elections,” Bhowmik declared.

The event underscored the BJP’s efforts to connect with the electorate and highlight the tangible benefits of their governance, setting the stage for the forthcoming elections.