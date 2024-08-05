Bangladesh Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Resigns Amidst Protests, Flees to UK via India; BSF, Indian Army Intensifies Patrolling in Tripura Borders

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 5, 2024: Bangladesh former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina tendered her resignation to President Shahabuddin Ahmed at 12 noon on Monday amidst escalating protests. She subsequently departed for the United Kingdom via Ghaziabad in India. The Bangladesh Air Force C-130 aircraft transporting the ex-PM landed at Hindon Air Force Station around 5:30 PM, from where she proceeded to London to stay with her daughter.

Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, who has spent nearly four decades rising through the military ranks, announced he was “taking full responsibility” following Hasina’s ousting and departure. “The situation demands decisive action, and I am committed to restoring order,” he stated.

In response to the unfolding crisis, Air India announced on X (formerly Twitter): “In view of the emerging situation in Bangladesh, we have cancelled the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Dhaka with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges. Safety of our guests and crew remains our foremost priority. For more information, please call our 24/7 Contact Centre at 011-69329333 / 011-69329999.”

Indo-Bangladesh trade came to a halt this afternoon due to the unrest. Traders reported significant disruptions as large-scale protests led to Hasina’s resignation. “The situation is volatile, and trade activities have been severely impacted,” said a local trader.

Despite a total internet ban imposed by the Bangladesh government to diffuse the protests, students under the banner “Students Against Discrimination” began their ‘Long March to Dhaka’. The protests, which started in July, have resulted in approximately 300 deaths, with at least 94 fatalities reported in fierce clashes on Sunday.

A senior official of the Border Security Force (BSF) informed Northeast Today, “Patrolling along the Indo-Bangla border in Tripura has been intensified. Additional troops from across the state have been brought in. Today, there has been no infiltration from Bangladesh into Indian territory. As of now, there is no official order for closures or opening of ICPs in Tripura. It will continue its normal functioning.”

Additionally, the Regiment of Artillery of the Indian Army has been deployed at the Indo-Bangla border near Akhaura Check Post on the western side of Agartala city.