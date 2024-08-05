Governor Mathur Outlines Sikkim’s Challenges And Achievements In Budget Session Address

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Aug 5: Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur today addressed the budget session of the 11th Sikkim Legislative Assembly, highlighting the state’s key challenges and achievements. In his first budget session address since taking office, Governor Mathur congratulated Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and his team on their historic victory in the recent elections.

Governor Mathur identified the devastating impact of last year’s floods, national security concerns, and the declining population as major challenges facing the state. He also emphasized the need to address issues on National Highway 10 and the economic effects on the electricity sector.

On the achievements front, Governor Mathur praised the state’s progress in aligning central and state schemes, and its advancements in healthcare, education, tourism, agriculture, women empowerment, and manufacturing. He also highlighted Sikkim’s commitment to environmental sustainability and sustainable development goals.

In his concluding remarks, Governor Mathur called for collective efforts to build a prosperous and inclusive Sikkim, aligning with the “India 2047” vision. He urged the assembly to turn aspirations into reality, making Sikkim an exemplary model for the world.