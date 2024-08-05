Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur: CM Meets Petroleum Transporter Fraternity; Agreement Reached To Resume Transport On NH 37

Imphal, Aug 5: Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Sunday convened a crucial meeting with representatives from the Consortium of Manipur Petroleum Products Transporter Fraternity, Retail Outlet Dealers, LPG Distributors, and Drivers Association at the CM Secretariat in Imphal.

During the meeting, all parties reached a consensus to immediately resume the transportation of petroleum products and tankers along National Highway 37.

The Chief Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring the smooth and efficient movement of these essential resources on the National Highways.

