Manipur: Total Shutdown Of National Highway 2 In Protest Against Indian Army Removal Attempt

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 5: National Highway 2 has been completely shut down in Churachandpur district area, following a large-scale protest organized by the Thangting Area Chief Associations. The protestors are opposing an arbitrary attempt to remove the Indian Army (AR) from the hills and replace by other security forces, which protester argue is unjust and threatens regional security.

The shutdown has led to significant disruptions in transportation and is drawing attention to the ongoing debate over military presence in the area.

Authorities are currently negotiating with protest leaders to restore normalcy.