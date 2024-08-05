Meghalaya Imposes Night Curfew Along Bangladesh Border Amid Turmoil

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Aug 5: Amid escalating unrest in Bangladesh, Meghalaya’s Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong announced the imposition of a night curfew along the 444 km international border. The directive, set from 6 pm to 6 am daily, aims to manage potential spillover effects in the neighboring state.

The crucial decision was reached during an urgent meeting that included key discussions with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and the Meghalaya Police. Both agencies highlighted the necessity for heightened security measures.

Officials also noted that BSF has declared a ‘high alert’ status across its 4,096-km stretch along the India-Bangladesh border to counter any adverse developments effectively.