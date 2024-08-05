Mizoram Steps Up Disaster Management Efforts, Installs Seismic Observatories

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Aug 5: In a bid to enhance disaster preparedness, the Mizoram government has initiated the installation of seismic observatories at six locations across the state. This decision was taken at a meeting of the Mizoram State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, today.

The meeting reviewed the state’s disaster management efforts, revealing that Mizoram had suffered 5938 damages and 42 deaths due to natural disasters between March and May 2024. Additionally, 41 families affected by landslides on May 28 are currently housed in a relief camp.

The SDMA meeting also discussed plans to procure rescue and observatory equipment, conduct a study to evaluate water drainage and garbage systems to reduce landslides, and provide compensation to farmers who lost livestock due to African Swine Fever.