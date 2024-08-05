Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland Athletics Association To Collaborate With Eight Districts To Observe National Javelin Day On August 7

Kohima, Aug 5: The Nagaland Athletics Association is collaborating with eight districts to observe National Javelin Day on August 7, commemorating Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic Gold Medal win at the Tokyo Olympics. This marks the first time the state is celebrating this day.

Competitions will be held in Chumoukedima, Dimapur, Kohima, Mokokchung, Noklak, Peren, Shamator, and Wokha, promoting the sport and encouraging young athletes.

Abu Metha, Associate Vice President of Indian Athletics and Secretary General of the Nagaland Olympic Association, took to social media to express the Association’s enthusiasm for the event. He urged all sections to support and build foundations for grooming the next generation of champions.

This initiative aims to foster a culture of athletics in Nagaland, inspiring young talent to follow in Neeraj Chopra’s footsteps.

