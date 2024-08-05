Tripura CM Announces Rs 239.10 Crore Development Package For Gandatwisa

NET Web Desk

Agartala, Aug 5: Tripura CM Manik Saha, on Sunday, announced a development package of Rs 239.10 crore for Gandatwisa subdivision. The area has been affected by violence following the death of a college student on July 12, which resulted in approximately 145 families displaced.

During his visit to the relief camps where the displaced families are accommodated, Saha, along with Chief Secretary JK Sinha and DGP Amitabh Ranjan, assessed the damage and interacted with the affected individuals. He also visited the home of Parmeshwar Reang, the student whose death triggered the clashes.

The Chief Minister disclosed that an additional Rs 4 lakh would be provided to Reang’s family, in addition to the Rs 6 lakh already given. He stated that while the loss cannot be undone, the government is committed to offering continued support to the family.

The development package includes Rs 100.05 crore for the upgrade of the 51-km road from Ambassa to Gandatwisa, Rs 2 crore for developing local markets, and Rs 19 crore for constructing and renovating buildings at the Gandatwisa Sub-Divisional Hospital.