Tripura CM Dr. Manik Saha Pledges Rs 239 Crore for Gandatwisa’s Development and Rs 10 Lakh Assistance to Victim’s Family

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 05, 2024: In a significant move towards restoring peace and advancing development in Tripura’s Gandatwisa, Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha announced a comprehensive financial package during his visit to the Dhalai district on Sunday. The package includes Rs 239.10 crore for the overall development of the Gandatwisa subdivision and Rs 10 lakh as immediate assistance to the family of Parameshwar Reang, who tragically lost his life in the recent violence.

Addressing the press at Dak Bungalow, Chief Minister Dr. Saha condemned those responsible for creating an atmosphere of unrest. “Those who create an environment of unrest and panic will not be spared under any circumstances,” he stated emphatically.

Dr. Saha assured that the state government stands firmly with the affected families, promising comprehensive assistance. “A total of Rs 3.45 crore will be distributed to the affected families,” he announced. Specifically, the family of Parameshwar Reang, who succumbed to his injuries on July 12, will receive Rs 10 lakh. Reang had been injured during an incident on July 7 at the ‘Ananda Mela’ and later passed away while under treatment at GB Hospital.

To address the extensive damage suffered by many families, the Chief Minister detailed the distribution of financial assistance: Rs 6 lakh was initially provided to Reang’s family, with an additional Rs 4 lakh now allocated; Rs 95,000 has been given to 101 families whose homes were completely destroyed, with an additional Rs 2.05 lakh each totaling Rs 3 lakh per family; 13 affected families received Rs 50,000 initially and will now receive an additional Rs 1 lakh bringing their total assistance to Rs 1.5 lakh each; 18 families received Rs 25,000 and will now get another Rs 25,000 totaling Rs 50,000 each; Five families were initially given Rs 20,000 and will receive an additional Rs 20,000 each totaling Rs 40,000. Three more families received Rs 15,000 and will now get another Rs 15,000 each totaling Rs 30,000; Three other families received Rs 10,000 initially and will receive an additional Rs 10,000 each, totaling Rs 20,000; and Two families will receive Rs 5,000 each, totaling Rs 10,000 per family.

Dr. Saha also laid out an extensive development plan for Gandatwisa, allocating Rs 239.10 crore to various infrastructure projects: Rs 1 crore for developing Narayanpur Market; Rs 1 crore for Dashram Chowdhury Super Market; Rs 10 crore for infrastructure in Gandatwisa Bazar; Rs 150 crore for Gandatwisa-Ambasa road development; Rs 19.20 crore for Gandatwisa Sub-Divisional Hospital; Rs 12 crore for Hatimatha-Dalpati road development; Rs 8 crore for Ranjitpara to Budhujoy Para road; Rs 7.5 crore for Jamatia Para road; Rs 6 crore for a synthetic turf ground at Gandatwisa XII School; Rs 5 crore each for fisheries in Dambur Reservoir and a 50-bed drug rehab center; Rs 5 crore for school infrastructure development; Rs 3 crore for a 15 MT solar-powered micro cold storage for mango growers; Rs 3 crore for a cold storage and cold chamber for fish preservation; Rs 2 crore for an indoor badminton court; Rs 1.3 crore for developing 10 Anganwadi centers; and Rs 10 lakh for installing CCTV cameras in Gandatwisa market area.

Emphasizing the need for security, Dr. Saha announced the establishment of permanent security camps in 33 KV and 30 card areas and tightening security measures in MR Das Para and Ramnagar.

The Chief Minister’s visit saw the presence of Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Director General of Police Amitabha Ranjan, Director General of Intelligence Police Anurag Dhankar, Secretary Home Department Pradip Kumar Chakraborty, Secretary Revenue Department Brijesh Pandey, Secretary Social Welfare and Social Education Department Tapas Roy, Chief Engineer Rajib Debbarma, Director of Janjati Kalyan Department Subhasish Das, Dhalai District Collector Saju Waheed A, Superintendent of Police Abhinash Rai, and other senior officials.

Dr. Saha echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra, “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, and Sabka Biswas,” urging all to strive for a peaceful and prosperous Tripura. “No state or country can move forward without peace,” he affirmed, highlighting the importance of unity and development.