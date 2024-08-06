Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang Unveils Spectacular Panoramic Mural To Honour Defence Forces

NET Web Desk

Tawang, Aug 6: Asian Paints and St+art India Foundation have unveiled a massive mural titled ‘Dawn of Valour’ in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, to pay tribute to the Indian Defense Forces. The mural, created by artist Reshidev R K, is a powerful tribute to the bravery and dedication of the soldiers stationed in the strategic Tawang sector.

The project, launched on India’s 78th Independence Day, is part of the newly launched initiative ‘Asian Paints St+art Frontier’, which aims to honour the Indian Armed Forces through art interventions.

The mural, located at the War Memorial Complex in Tawang, depicts the valour and devotion of the soldiers, as well as the rich culture of the region. It features vibrant images of traditional motifs, spiritual icons, and symbols, highlighting the region’s cultural heritage and strategic significance.

In addition to the mural, a community project has also been undertaken at one of the OR (Other Ranks) messes for troops at Tawang, featuring wall artwork that showcases the rich heritage and traditions of the motherland.

Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO of Asian Paints, expressed his pride in the project, stating that it marks a significant milestone in the 10th year of their association with St+art India.

Hanif Khureshi, Co-founder & Creative Director, St+art India, highlighted the goal of the St+art Frontier initiative, which is to bring together the rich cultural narratives of regions like Tawang with the lived experiences of armed forces personnel.

The Armed Forces spokesperson noted that the mural symbolizes unity in diversity and honours the soldiers’ contributions to national security.