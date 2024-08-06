Crackdown On Illegal Migrants: Manipur To Set Up Committee For Identification And Deportation

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 6: In a decisive move, the Manipur Legislative Assembly has resolved to form a House committee dedicated to identifying and deporting illegal migrants from the state. This decision follows a “Calling attention” motion by Phungyar AC MLA Leishiyo Keishing, who highlighted the significant challenges posed by illegal migration.

Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren, addressing the motion, revealed that a substantial portion of the public, approximately 60-70%, opposes the demographic changes attributed to illegal migrants. The government had previously established a cabinet subcommittee led by Tribal Affairs and Hill Minister Letpao Haokip, with members Awangbou Newmai and Basantakumar, to assess the situation. However, the committee faced obstacles, including difficult terrain and violence in border areas, which hindered their investigation.

The government has issued a new notice instructing villagers and village chiefs along the border to avoid harboring illegal migrants, with legal action threatened for non-compliance. CM Biren presented satellite images showing new settlements between 2006 and 2018 to underscore the issue. He also mentioned discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who suggested adopting the “Ahmedabad Land Law” as a model for Manipur. Additionally, the central government has designated the Superintendent of Police as the ex-officio ‘Foreigner Returning Officer’ under the Foreigner’s Act of 1946 to oversee migrant detection and deportation.

MLA Leishiyo Keishing had earlier underscored the broader implications of illegal migration, including national security threats, increased crime rates, and economic strain on local resources. He also expressed concerns about biometric recording issues and the lack of infrastructure development along the border, despite prior promises from the External Affairs Minister.

In response to Keishing’s request for a comprehensive border policy and temporary