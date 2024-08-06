Guwahati Grapples With Severe Waterlogging And Traffic Chaos; Schools To Remain Closed Today

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 6: Heavy rainfall lashed Guwahati on Monday, causing widespread waterlogging and disrupting daily life. The city’s peripheral roads were severely affected, with commuters and school students facing difficulties.

The Kamrup Metropolitan administration has ordered the closure of all educational institutions today due to the inclement weather. The decision was made in the interest of public safety, in accordance with Section 30.2 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Vehicular movement across key junctures of the city was severely hit, leading to huge traffic jams. Streets and low-lying areas were submerged, making it difficult for people to commute.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain and thunder showers for Guwahati. The city is expected to experience similar weather conditions in the coming days.