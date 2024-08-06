Manipur: Resettlement Efforts Commence In Jiribam Amidst Ongoing Recovery

NET Web Desk

Imphal, August 6: Resettlement efforts have officially commenced in Jiribam, with 133 individuals from 48 households returning home from one of the eight relief camps set up following an ethnic conflict that has affected the district since June 6, 2024.

With the support of the District Administration and security forces, affected families are being assisted in moving back to their residences, marking a significant step towards normalcy.

District Commissioner Krishna Kumar addressed the media, stating that while normalcy is gradually returning, the resettlement of the remaining relief camps will proceed in due course.

The ethnic conflict had displaced local people, with 943 individuals taking shelter in relief camps. The Jiribam district administration has been providing relief materials, essential items, and temporary schools for the displaced people.