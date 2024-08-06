Meghalaya Water Floods Guwahati, Assam Minister Blames Neighboring State

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 6: Assam Minister Ashok Singhal has attributed the severe flooding in Guwahati to water from neighboring Meghalaya, citing the red hue of the floodwater as evidence. The city experienced unprecedented rainfall on August 5, with 136 mm of rain recorded in just one and a half hours, overwhelming the drainage system.

Singhal stated, “This is not Guwahati’s water; it is Meghalaya’s water. Guwahati’s water is black, Meghalaya’s is red!” He pointed out that the red color of the floodwater is due to the red soil from Meghalaya.

The minister acknowledged that the magnitude of the rainfall was unprecedented and that the volume of water was more than the existing system could handle. Residents faced significant challenges, with many unable to reach their homes until midnight.

Singhal mentioned ongoing efforts to divert the water from Meghalaya to Silsako and Deepor Beel, hoping to complete the project soon. The flood’s severity was exacerbated by water from Meghalaya, causing damage to parts of the national highway and flowing onto GS Road.

The Assam government is working to address the issue and find a solution to prevent such flooding in the future.