Mizoram CM Not Appointed As ‘Interlocutor’ For Manipur Peace Talks: Manipur CM

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 6: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has clarified that Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has not been appointed as an “interlocutor” for peace talks in the wake of the ethnic violence in the state.

Singh told the Manipur assembly that reports suggesting Lalduhoma’s appointment as interlocutor were false and that he would only mediate in the Manipur ethnic crisis and peace talks.

The clarification came after a meeting between the two chief ministers on the sidelines of the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi on July 27, where Singh requested Lalduhoma to visit Manipur.

Singh emphasized that only the Prime Minister’s Office or the Ministry of Home Affairs has the authority to appoint an interlocutor, and no such steps have been taken or discussed.

Meanwhile, an official from Mizoram Chief Minister’s Office revealed that Lalduhoma met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 1 and urged him to hold talks with Manipur’s tribal leaders to resolve the ethnic crisis.

The development comes amid ongoing efforts to address the ethnic violence in Manipur, with tribal leaders from the state holding meetings with Mizoram’s chief ministers to discuss the issue.