Nagaland: Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio Emphasizes Role Of Councilors In Local Governance

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 6: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio today underscored the significance of councilors in local governance, stating that they are the backbone of democracy, directly connecting with citizens to address their daily concerns. He made these remarks while addressing the inaugural session of the two-day Orientation Workshop for Elected Councilors in Kohima.

Rio emphasized that Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) should focus on grassroots democracy and community development, ensuring that necessary steps are taken to improve the quality of life for all citizens. He also announced that the Governor’s ordinance on the Anti-Defection Law will be legislated in the upcoming Legislative Assembly.