Night Curfew Imposed In Manipur’s Pherzawl District To Curb Illegal Migrant Influx From Bangladesh

Imphal, Aug 6: In a bid to stem the influx of illegal migrants from Bangladesh, the Pherzawl District Administration has imposed a night curfew in the region. The order, issued by District Commissioner Asish Das, aims to maintain law and order and prevent illegal activities.

The curfew will be enforced daily from 4 pm to 8 am, with relaxation periods in between, within the district’s jurisdiction. The District Superintendent of Police and security forces have been tasked with ensuring the curfew’s effectiveness.

“Assemble of 05 or more persons which is likely to turn unlawful and the movement of any person outside their respective residence; and, carrying of the arms, swords, sticks, stone or other lethal weapons which can be used as offensive weapons” is prohibited, the order said.

This move comes amidst growing concerns over the influx of illegal migrants and its potential impact on the region’s demographics and security. The administration’s efforts aim to maintain peace and order in Pherzawl district and prevent any untoward incidents.