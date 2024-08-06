Security Forces Seize Large Cache Of Arms And Ammunition In Manipur

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 6: In a major breakthrough, security forces have recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition during search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts in Manipur.

According to sources, the recoveries include two 9mm SMG with magazine, two 9mm pistols, one .32 pistol, two country-made .303 rifles, one 12-bore single-barrel gun, six HE-36 hand grenades, three MK-III A2 grenades, six tear smoke shells, 123 live ammunition rounds, one tube launcher, two HE-36 hand grenade detonators, two MK-III A2 grenade detonators, and one handheld radio set marked as “Baofeng”.

The recoveries were made from the foothill of Leirongthel Pitra Lok Macha in Thoubal District, during search operations conducted by security forces to maintain law and order and prevent illegal activities in the region. The seizure of this large cache of arms and ammunition is seen as a significant achievement in the fight against militancy and extremism in Manipur.