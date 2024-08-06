Sikkim: Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC) Orients Newly Appointed Project Coordinators

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, August 6 – The Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC) conducted a meeting-cum-orientation program for newly appointed Project & Programme Coordinators/Supervisors/Assistants from the Planning & Development Department. The event was held at the Community Hall in Deorali, with the Hon’ble Mayor of GMC as the chief guest.

The orientation program aimed to brief the new appointees on their roles and responsibilities, with a focus on data collection and statistics for State Government surveys in Municipal Wards under GMC. The Municipal Commissioner addressed the gathering, outlining the expectations from the new coordinators.

The event was attended by the Hon’ble Deputy Mayor, Hon’ble Councillors, senior officers, and staff of GMC, as well as officers from the Planning & Development Department and DESME. The program marked the beginning of the new coordinators’ tenure, who will play a crucial role in supporting the GMC’s initiatives and projects.