Thousands Protest In Kohima Against Illegal Taxation And Harassment By Naga Groups

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 6: In a massive display of public outrage, thousands of people from all walks of life gathered in the Nagaland capital of Kohima today to protest against the unchecked illegal taxation, harassment, intimidation, and death threats perpetrated by Naga National Political Groups.

Undeterred by the rain, the protesters, led by the Angami Youth Organization (AYO), marched through the streets, voicing their collective resentment against the reign of terror unleashed by these groups. The AYO later submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Nagaland, urging immediate action to address the grievances.

The memorandum demanded that the Government of India strictly enforce the Ceasefire Ground Rules and ensure that the cadres of these groups adhere to the agreed-upon guidelines. It also called upon the State Government to take necessary measures to protect its citizens and assert its authority in the face of coercion.

The protest and memorandum highlight the growing frustration among citizens and the need for effective governance to address these pressing issues. The people of Nagaland are demanding an end to the culture of fear and intimidation and seeking a return to peace and normalcy.