TIPRA Leader Pradyot Kishore Debbarman Urges Centre to Hold Talk with Bangladesh’s Interim Government for Protecting Minorities

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 6, 2024: Tipra Motha leader Pradyot Kishore Deb Barma has called on the Government of India to initiate dialogue with the interim government in Bangladesh to curb rising attacks on minorities and indigenous communities in the neighboring country.

In a Facebook post, Pradyot emphasized the importance of cautious communication, warning against making inflammatory statements.

“Attacks on minorities and our indigenous people living in Bangladesh have increased. This is deeply concerning, and I am sure the Government of India will have a conversation with whoever takes over the interim government. We must also be careful that no provocative statement is given from our side,” Pradyot stated.

On August 5, Pradyot spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who reassured him that India’s borders are secure and no illegal influx would be permitted.

“The Union Home Minister is monitoring the situation and has instructed security forces to remain vigilant at the borders,” Pradyot reported.

Previously, Pradyot had urged the Central government to devise a contingency plan in response to fresh protests in Bangladesh, highlighting that unrest in the country could impact the bordering states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and West Bengal.

“Tripura, West Bengal, Meghalaya, and Assam will be at the forefront of any repercussions from the situation in Bangladesh. The Government of India must have a Plan B in case something happens now or in the future,” he said.