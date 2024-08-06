Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Intensifies Border Surveillance to Prevent Unauthorized Crossings from Bangladesh

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 6, 2024: In response to the current situation in neighboring Bangladesh, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha announced on Tuesday that the state government is ramping up surveillance along the international border. As both the Chief Minister and Home Minister of Tripura, Dr. Saha underscored the critical need to prevent unauthorized crossings from Bangladesh into the state.

Speaking at a press briefing, Dr. Saha detailed his ongoing evaluations of the situation in Bangladesh and the state government’s active collaboration with central authorities. “I am in regular contact with the central government,” Dr. Saha stated. “I’ve held discussions with the Chief Secretary, Tripura Police, Assam Rifles, Border Security Force, and other security agencies. We are implementing measures in line with directives from the Centre to ensure the border is secure.”

He further instructed all security agencies to work in unison to prevent any unauthorized entries into Tripura. “Currently, we are not permitting anyone to cross into Tripura,” he affirmed.

Addressing recent attacks on the Hindu minority in Bangladesh, Dr. Saha condemned the violence as unacceptable. He also praised the efforts of some members of the Bangladeshi Muslim community who are actively protecting minorities and religious sites. “It is encouraging to see that many, including students, are stepping forward to provide protection to Hindu minorities and temples in Bangladesh. We are closely monitoring these developments,” he remarked.

Dr. Saha confirmed that the central government has requested updates on the situation and reported that Tripura has not faced any issues so far.