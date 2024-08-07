Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Arunachal Deputy CM Felicitates Achievers From Tai Khamti Singpho Community

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Aug 7: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein felicitated top-performing students and talented individuals from the Tai Khamti Singpho community at the Golden Pagoda Eco Resort Auditorium today.

Mein honored the top three students from Classes X and XII, 17 athletes, and 5 artists who have excelled at the State, National, and International levels. He praised the All Tai Khamti Singpho Students Union (ATKSSU) for organizing the event, stating that it celebrates students’ achievements and strengthens the bond between the Tai Khamtis and Singphos.

The event was attended by MLA Namsai Zingnu Namchoom, Incharge DC Namsai K Tikhak, SP Namsai S Thinley, and members of the Tai Khamti Singpho Council and Tai Khamti Development Society, along with parents and students.

Mein expressed his hope for more such inspiring programs in the future, recognizing the importance of acknowledging and encouraging the achievements of the community’s young talents.

