Arunachal Pradesh To Host ‘Chintan Shivir Cum Education Conclave 2024’

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Aug 7: The Government of Arunachal Pradesh is set to host the Chintan Shivir cum Education Conclave 2024, a three-day event aimed at enhancing and developing the state’s educational landscape. The conclave will take place from August 8th to August 10th, 2024, at the D.K. State Convention Center.

Themed “Shikshit Arunachal – Viksit Arunachal”, the event seeks to foster dialogue, share ideas, and develop strategies to improve education in Arunachal Pradesh. The conclave will bring together policymakers, educators, experts, and various stakeholders committed to ensuring quality education for every child in the state.

Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona emphasized the importance of engaging with all stakeholders to enhance the educational landscape of Arunachal Pradesh. “By discussing matters that need attention and collaboratively finding solutions, we can ensure that every child receives the quality education they deserve,” he said.

The event will feature panel discussions on key topics, including the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Mission NIPUN Bharat, PM SHRI Schools, and innovative digital initiatives. The conclave will see participation from district commissioners, education officers, principals, headmasters, state-level functionaries, professors, PhD scholars, and representatives from NGOs and educational organizations.

Over the three days, attendees will engage in meaningful discussions, share experiences, and develop actionable strategies to address the educational needs of the state. The event underscores the importance of collaboration and shared vision in driving educational excellence, reinforcing the state’s commitment to its children’s future.