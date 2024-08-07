BSF’s DG Daljit Singh Chaudhary & ADG Eastern Commend in Agartala for Security Review Amid Rising Bangladesh Concerns

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 07, 2024: The Director General (DG) of the Border Security Force (BSF) Daljit Singh Chaudhary arrived in Agartala from West Bengal on Wednesday morning amidst growing concerns over the current situation in Bangladesh. His visit underscores the BSF’s heightened vigilance along the India-Bangladesh border.

A senior official of the BSF Tripura Frontier, speaking on condition of anonymity, informed Northeast Today about Chaudhary’s schedule and the urgent changes due to a call from New Delhi. “The DG was scheduled to visit Panisagar in the North district and Srimantapur in the Sepahijala district. However, due to an urgent call from New Delhi, he will leave in the afternoon,” the official disclosed.

Before his departure, Chaudhary is conducting briefings with senior officials of the BSF Tripura Frontier. “He is reviewing the security measures in place to ensure the readiness of BSF personnel,” the official added. Additionally, he will chair a crucial meeting with Tripura’s Director General of Police (DGP) Amitabh Ranjan and Inspector General (IG) Law and Order Soumitra Dhar at the Frontier’s headquarters in Salbagan, Agartala.

The visit also includes the presence of Ravi Gandhi, Additional Director General (ADG) of the BSF’s Eastern Command. “ADG Gandhi is scheduled to visit Srimantapur and Nehal Chandra Nagar in the Sepahijala district before returning to West Bengal,” the official mentioned.

It is significant to note that Tripura shares an 856 km-long international border with Bangladesh, making the region particularly sensitive to developments across the border. The DG’s visit highlights the BSF’s commitment to maintaining robust security and preparedness in light of regional concerns.