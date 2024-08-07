ECI Announces Rajya Sabha Polls on September 03 Across Nine States Including Assam and Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 06, 2024: The Election Commission of India on Wednesday officially announced that the elections for Tripura’s sole Rajya Sabha seat, along with seats in Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Odisha, will take place on September 3.

Voting will commence at 9 AM and continue until 4 PM, with the counting of votes starting at 5 PM on the same day. The results are expected to be declared shortly after the counting concludes.

Candidates interested in contesting the elections must submit their nominations by August 21, followed by scrutiny on August 22. The entire election process will conclude by September 6, ensuring all procedures are completed in a timely manner.

In Assam, Rajya Sabha seats of union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa fell vacant as the sitting members were elected to the Lok Sabha.

In Tripura, the political climate is heating up as both the ruling party and the opposition gear up for a fierce battle over the single Rajya Sabha seat. Historically, this seat was held by Biplab Kumar Deb. The anticipation is building as the parties are yet to announce their candidates, with the ruling party seemingly having a significant edge.

The forthcoming elections are pivotal, not only for Assam and Tripura but also for the other states involved, as they will shape the future political scenario.