Fire Engulfs House In Morigaon Town, Property Worth Lakhs Gutted

NET Web Desk

Morigaon, August 7: A devastating fire broke out in Ward No. 2 of Morigaon town late last night, gutting a rented house belonging to Montu Das. The blaze, triggered by a gas cylinder explosion, spread rapidly, engulfing a motorcycle and leaving the house in ruins.

Fortunately, the affected families in the densely populated residential area managed to escape in time, averting a major accident. Quick response from fire tenders contained the flames, preventing further spread, but the house was completely destroyed.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, which is still unknown.