GM of NFR Chetan Kumar Shrivastava Inspects Railway Workshop at New Bongaigaon, Reviews its Performance and Ongoing Modernization

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 7, 2024: In a significant move to enhance railway infrastructure and operations, the General Manager of Northeast Frontier (N.F.) Railway, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava on Wednesday carried out a thorough inspection of the Railway Workshop at New Bongaigaon. Accompanied by Neeraj Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager of Rangiya, and senior officials from both the headquarter and division, Shrivastava’s visit focused on assessing ongoing development works and railway facilities in the area.

During his visit, Shrivastava meticulously inspected several critical units within the workshop, including the carriage repair shop, wagon repair shop, LHB component repair shop, LHB Bogie shop, bearing shop, and the train lighting & air conditioning shop. His attention was particularly drawn to the infrastructure upgradation projects aimed at improving the maintenance of rolling stocks.

In a discussion with officials, Shrivastava reviewed plans for yard remodeling, emphasizing the need for better marshalling of rolling stocks. “The modernization of our workshops is crucial for enhancing the efficiency and safety of our operations,” he stated.

Shrivastava also visited the Supervisor’s Training Centre adjacent to the workshop, where he scrutinized various training modules being imparted to the trainees. “Our trainees play a pivotal role in ensuring the safe operation of trains, and it’s imperative that they receive the best possible training,” he remarked.

The General Manager’s inspection extended to the crew lobby at New Bongaigaon station, where he checked the facilities available for Loco Pilots and Assistant Loco Pilots. Following this, he held a review meeting with workshop officials to discuss various developmental aspects to make the workshop future-ready in line with the rapid modernization of Indian Railways.

“The progress of the developmental works here is commendable and reflects our commitment to providing safe, efficient, and comfortable travel experiences for our passengers,” Shrivastava commented. His positive assessment underscores the dedication and efforts of Northeast Frontier Railway towards achieving these goals.

This visit underscores the continuous efforts by the N.F. Railway to upgrade its infrastructure and ensure the smooth functioning of its operations, aligning with the broader vision of Indian Railways to modernize its facilities and improve passenger experiences.