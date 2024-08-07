Heavy Rain Hits Guwahati, Assam CM Advises Residents To Stay Indoors

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 7: Heavy rainfall lashed Guwahati, the capital city of Assam, on Monday, causing waterlogging in several areas and disrupting daily life. The downpour led to accumulation of water on peripheral roads, resulting in traffic congestion and stranding of vehicles for hours.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged residents to stay indoors and avoid using vehicles unless absolutely necessary. He also advised against vehicular movement towards the downtown hospital areas on Guwahati Shillong (GS) Road.

The heavy rain caused inconvenience to commuters and school students, with many areas reporting waterlogging. The Assam government has issued advisories and is taking measures to mitigate the effects of the heavy rainfall.