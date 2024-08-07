Manipur: Landslide Strands Vehicles On National Highway 37

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 7: A massive landslide triggered by continuous heavy rainfall has caused severe disruptions on National Highway 37, stranding several vehicles since yesterday.

The landslide, which occurred in multiple locations near Nungba, Kaimai, and Shanti Khunou in the early hours of August 7 and 8, 2024, deposited significant amounts of debris, including rocks and mud, completely blocking the highway.

Numerous vehicles, including passenger buses, trucks, and private cars, are trapped as passengers have been stranded for over 24 hours with limited access to food, water, and other essential supplies.

Local authorities and NHIDCL are working around the clock to clear the debris and restore traffic. Despite the deployment of heavy machinery excavators, ongoing rains are complicating their efforts.