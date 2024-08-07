Nagaland’s Under-17 Girls Team Shines At Subroto Cup 2024, Defeats Airforce School New Delhi 2-0

NET Web Desk

Nagaland’s Under-17 Girls team emerged victorious against Airforce School New Delhi with a 2-0 win at the ongoing 63rd edition of Subroto Cup 2024 Junior Girls Under-17. The match was played at BR Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi today.

Xangyoa Konyak scored the first goal, followed by an own goal, securing a 2-0 lead for the Nagaland team. This win comes after a goalless draw in their first match against NCC Mizoram on August 5.

The Nagaland team, comprising 16 players, two coaches, and officials, is paired with NCC Mizoram, Sainik School Sambalpur, and Airforce School New Delhi in Pool-G. Their next match is scheduled against Sainik School Sambalpur on August 8.