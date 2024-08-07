Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland’s Under-17 Girls Team Shines At Subroto Cup 2024, Defeats Airforce School New Delhi 2-0

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Nagaland, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Nagaland’s Under-17 Girls team emerged victorious against Airforce School New Delhi with a 2-0 win at the ongoing 63rd edition of Subroto Cup 2024 Junior Girls Under-17. The match was played at BR Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi today.

Xangyoa Konyak scored the first goal, followed by an own goal, securing a 2-0 lead for the Nagaland team. This win comes after a goalless draw in their first match against NCC Mizoram on August 5.

The Nagaland team, comprising 16 players, two coaches, and officials, is paired with NCC Mizoram, Sainik School Sambalpur, and Airforce School New Delhi in Pool-G. Their next match is scheduled against Sainik School Sambalpur on August 8.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News