Sikkim Woman Takes Flight Towards Pilot Dream with Government Support

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Aug 7: Chunu Rai, a young woman from Meyong village in Sikkim’s Gyalshing district, is one step closer to realizing her dream of becoming a pilot, with steadfast support of the Sikkim government. She is currently enrolled in the prestigious Commercial Pilot License Course at Red Bird Flight Training Academy in Karnataka.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay expressed pride in Chunu’s accomplishments and extended his best wishes for her future endeavors. “Her determination and our commitment to empowering women and talented individuals have made this possible. We are confident she will continue to make us proud,” he said.

Chunu Rai credited the Chief Minister for his unwavering support, recalling a public meeting where she shared her aspiration with him. “He supported me wholeheartedly without hesitation. He has taken care of me like a father. I am grateful for his caring and understanding nature,” she said.