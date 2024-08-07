Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Highlights Importance of Tagore’s Thoughts, Literature & Patriotism for Future Generations

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 07, 2024: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha on Wednesday lauded the enduring influence of Rabindranath Tagore, describing him as an indelible figure in Indian culture whose presence permeates every facet of social life. “There is no death of the poet. We will move forward with the tradition of the poet. This is what we should pledge today,” declared the Chief Minister, emphasizing the timeless relevance of Tagore’s legacy.

Addressing a tribute ceremony held at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala city on Wednesday evening, Dr. Saha remarked, “Rabindranath is involved in everything in our thoughts and consciousness, social life, patriotism.” He highlighted Tagore’s profound impact on Indian literature, philosophy, and national identity, noting, “Kabir’s literature, philosophy, thinking have shown us the way of passage in times of crisis.”

The Chief Minister reflected on Tagore’s versatile genius stating, “Rabindranath’s footsteps were in every field of literature. In all fields, he has left the signature of amazing talent.” Beyond his literary contributions, Tagore’s patriotism was underscored through his actions during pivotal historical moments. “During the partition of Bengal in 1905, he celebrated the Rakhi Bandhan festival to maintain unity,” Dr. Saha recalled. Tagore’s renunciation of his British knighthood in protest of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre further exemplified his commitment to justice and national integrity.

Dr. Saha also highlighted Tagore’s unique connection with Tripura, noting his seven visits and the inspiration he drew from the region. “Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Rajarshi,’ ‘Bisarjan,’ and ‘Mukut,’ set against the backdrop of Tripura, gave Tripura world recognition,” he said, urging that Tagore’s thoughts, literature, and patriotism be shared with future generations.

The ceremony commenced with a welcome speech by Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty, Secretary of the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs, who praised Tagore as an unparalleled personality. “Rabindranath Tagore’s combination of many qualities is rare in the world,” Chakraborty noted.

The event featured discussions on Tagore’s life and works by prominent scholars, including Paramashri Dasgupta, Head of the Bengali Department at Tripura Central University. Vice Chairman of the State Cultural Advisory Committee Subrata Chakraborty presided over the event .