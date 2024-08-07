Tripura Police & BSF Detains 11 Bangladeshi Nationals, Drugs and Contraband Worth Rs 72 Lakh Seized

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 06, 2024: In a series of coordinated operations, the Border Security Force (BSF) and local police have successfully apprehended 11 Bangladeshi nationals and seized drug paraphernalia worth Rs 72 lakh. The BSF issued a statement today detailing the operations and their outcomes.

Acting on a tip-off about illegal Bangladeshi nationals residing in the Gajaria area under AD Nagar police station, the BSF and Edingar police launched a joint operation late last night. According to the BSF statement, “A total of eight Bangladeshi nationals, including a female tout, were arrested from Muslim Para, Gajaria. During preliminary interrogation, they admitted to entering India illegally.”

In a separate operation, Amtali police and BSF detained three Bangladeshi nationals at a mobile check post in the Amtali area. The BSF highlighted the importance of these operations in maintaining border security and preventing illegal immigration.

In another significant operation, the BSF and Kalamchoura police station conducted a joint raid, resulting in the recovery of 10,000 Yaba tablets worth more than Rs 50 lakh. The BSF emphasized the ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking in the region.

Additionally, acting on a tip-off, the BSF raided a rubber plantation near Krishna Nagar and seized 9,500 packets of cigarettes, valued at approximately Rs 20 lakh. The BSF reiterated its commitment to combating smuggling and protecting the nation’s borders.

These operations underscore the BSF’s dedication to ensuring national security and their effective collaboration with local police forces. The BSF’s proactive measures continue to play a crucial role in maintaining law and order along the border regions.