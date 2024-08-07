Tripura’s Divyang Weaver Nirmala Sinha Wins National Handloom Award 2023

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 07, 2024:

Tripura’s Nirmala Sinha has been honored with the prestigious National Handloom Award 2023 by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India. Sinha, a Divyang and resident of Barasurma village in the Dhalai District, has demonstrated extraordinary skill in weaving the traditional Manipuri attire, Inaphi, using natural dyes, despite numerous challenges.

Sinha is one of six women from the Northeast who received the National Handloom Award 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the award in Delhi on August 7. Sinha, who has been weaving Inaphi for the past 35 years, shared her passion and dedication for the craft.

“Inaphi is a traditional Manipuri dress, a women’s costume consisting of a wrap-around cloth. It is a colorful and attractive piece of clothing, similar to a shawl or dupatta, used to cover the upper part of the body by women,” she explained. “I weave it using natural dyes on our traditional cloths, employing all traditional methods,” she added.

Sinha’s recognition is a testament to her resilience and commitment to preserving and promoting traditional handloom weaving.